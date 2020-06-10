Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.43, 392,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,395,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Specifically, President Robert L. Erwin sold 28,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $48,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 135,642 shares of company stock valued at $222,172 over the last quarter.

Get Ibio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ibio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ibio by 847.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 290,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ibio by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58,007 shares during the period.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.