Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.36 ($3.71).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.79) on Monday. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 148.90 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.06. The company has a market cap of $361.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (LON:HTG)

