Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.36 ($3.71).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.79) on Monday. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 148.90 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.06. The company has a market cap of $361.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

