HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of HubSpot worth $92,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,942,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,938,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $74,246,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after buying an additional 321,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after buying an additional 256,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

