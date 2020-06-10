Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.91% of Hostess Brands worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

