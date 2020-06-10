Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Shares of HZNP opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

