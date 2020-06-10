Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hometrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $17.91 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

