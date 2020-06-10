Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOMB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

HOMB stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

