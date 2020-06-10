Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 211 ($2.69) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 217 ($2.76). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 194.10 ($2.47).

HOC opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.12. The company has a market cap of $980.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.25. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

