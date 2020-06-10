Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Hilton Hotels worth $109,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,196,000 after buying an additional 125,452 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

