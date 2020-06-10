Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hilton Hotels worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.83. 12,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,862. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.