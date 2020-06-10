Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Hibbett Sports news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,144,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $2,127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

