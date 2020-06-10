Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

