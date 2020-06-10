Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at $729,961.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $176,630 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 593.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 245,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

