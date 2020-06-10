Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helios Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.