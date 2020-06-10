Head to Head Survey: Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Howard Hughes (OTCMKTS:HHC)

Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Global Healthcare REIT alerts:

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Healthcare REIT $3.62 million 1.36 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 2.64 $73.96 million $1.71 36.51

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Healthcare REIT and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Hughes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Healthcare REIT -11.93% -176.77% -1.79% Howard Hughes -7.40% -0.99% -0.41%

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Global Healthcare REIT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and that such election is in the best interest of our stockholders. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.