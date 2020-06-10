Head-To-Head Review: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) versus Mack Cali Realty (NASDAQ:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.83 $111.86 million $1.62 11.54 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.40 $372.11 million $5.80 13.20

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty. Mack Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mack Cali Realty and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 3 3 0 2.29 Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $66.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.29%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty -40.73% -2.99% -0.97% Lamar Advertising 20.35% 31.25% 6.01%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Mack Cali Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

