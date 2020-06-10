Head-To-Head Review: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) versus Equinix (NYSE:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Equinix and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.00% 5.80% 2.18% Federal Realty Investment Trust 37.27% 14.40% 5.06%

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $10.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equinix pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 1 2 16 0 2.79 Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 7 11 0 2.53

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $697.05, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $111.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Equinix.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.56 billion 10.68 $507.45 million $22.81 30.30 Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 7.92 $353.87 million $6.33 15.48

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

