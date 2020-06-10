Head to Head Contrast: Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) versus Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewray and Masimo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $87.78 million 4.11 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -2.08 Masimo $937.84 million 12.45 $196.22 million $3.22 67.01

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Viewray. Viewray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viewray has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viewray and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 1 3 6 0 2.50 Masimo 0 2 5 0 2.71

Viewray currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.88%. Masimo has a consensus target price of $208.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Viewray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viewray is more favorable than Masimo.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -139.91% -71.37% -38.95% Masimo 21.66% 17.05% 14.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Viewray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Viewray on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software that monitors Masimo Root and Radical-7. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

