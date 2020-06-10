Head-To-Head Contrast: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.27 $98.08 million $1.64 7.65

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 12.36% 0.95% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.