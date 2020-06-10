Head to Head Contrast: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) vs. Kinsale Capital Group (OTCMKTS:KNSL)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.40 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 11.14 $63.32 million $2.41 65.60

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares -0.13% -2.66% -0.61% Kinsale Capital Group 15.33% 15.05% 5.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares currently has a consensus price target of $581.67, indicating a potential upside of 83.35%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $125.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.51%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

