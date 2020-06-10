Head to Head Comparison: Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) & Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 10.36 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.65 Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 12.49 $5.28 million ($0.81) -46.44

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miragen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -778.69% -154.14% -97.61% Castle Biosciences 11.90% 3.88% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Miragen Therapeutics and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 417.06%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Miragen Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

