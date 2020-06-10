Head to Head Comparison: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) vs. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.77 $216.73 million $5.80 19.37 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 3 0 3.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $163.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.11%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 8.76% 14.89% 8.14% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -1.22%

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, intellectual property, trial, business insurance claims, anti-money laundering, and health solutions. The company's Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and digital forensics, information governance and compliance, investigations, and contract intelligence services, as well as Relativity and Radiance Visual Analytics software. The company's Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, M&A crisis communications and special situations, corporate reputation, people and change, digital and creative communications, capital markets communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

