Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,444,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,667,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,073,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

