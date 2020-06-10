Harry G. Alcock Sells 10,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UDR stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

