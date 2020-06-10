Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanger in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the healthcare company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,097,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 285,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 653,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 81,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 758,624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

