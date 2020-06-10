Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.93. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49.42 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.40 ($3.06). The company has a market cap of $367.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.88.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.