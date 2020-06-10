Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.31 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
