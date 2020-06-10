Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.31 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

