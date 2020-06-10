Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Lowered to GBX 672

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target cut by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 741 ($9.43) to GBX 672 ($8.55) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.00) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 720 ($9.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 790 ($10.05) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 748.20 ($9.52).
Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 672.40 ($8.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 789.20.
In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($25,298.10).
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
