Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Lowered to GBX 672

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target cut by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 741 ($9.43) to GBX 672 ($8.55) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.00) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 720 ($9.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 790 ($10.05) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 748.20 ($9.52).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 672.40 ($8.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 789.20.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.27) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($25,298.10).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

