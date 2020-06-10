Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases £300 in Stock

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £300 ($381.83).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.55. Grainger PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several research firms have commented on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grainger to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.83 ($3.89).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

