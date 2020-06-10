Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 790

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 790 ($10.05) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFTU. Citigroup raised shares of Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 750 ($9.55) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 827 ($10.53).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 754.75. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 356 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 997 ($12.69).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.11), for a total value of £74,777.43 ($95,173.00). Also, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £869.88 ($1,107.14).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

