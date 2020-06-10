Gordon Haskett Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Buy”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.77). Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

