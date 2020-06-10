Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $5,222,499.75 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $5,222,499.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,259,645.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 49,481 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,229,130.06.

On Friday, May 29th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $138,198.06.

On Monday, June 1st, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $150,125.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Evan Jones sold 4,076 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $245,823.56.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 3,125 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $187,937.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,678 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,878,720.72.

On Thursday, May 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Mark Evan Jones sold 42,447 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $1,963,173.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,063 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $499,383.82.

Shares of GSHD opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 311.51 and a beta of 0.78. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.