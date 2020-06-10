Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 5% Higher

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.38, 282,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,797,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

