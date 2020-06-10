Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 728 ($9.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.55). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

LAND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 645 ($8.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.50) to GBX 775 ($9.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 760 ($9.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 640 ($8.15) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 753.93 ($9.60).

LAND stock opened at GBX 656.20 ($8.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.84. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 613.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 799.39.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 58 ($0.74) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Land Securities Group will post 5884.0003186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 29,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £149,320.58 ($190,047.83).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

