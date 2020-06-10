Goldman Sachs Group Lowers British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 426

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 426 ($5.42) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 455 ($5.79) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.18) to GBX 385 ($4.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 484.69 ($6.17).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 437.90 ($5.57) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 387.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.27).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.41) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Analysts predict that British Land will post 3545.9999355 EPS for the current year.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £324 ($412.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($18,969.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,189.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

