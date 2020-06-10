Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 1,230 ($15.65) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price target (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.09)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,160 ($27.49) to GBX 1,710 ($21.76) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740 ($22.15).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,146 ($14.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390.20 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($29.39). The stock has a market cap of $487.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,184.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,647.48.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group will post 16312.9995856 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,341.61). Also, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,317.83). Insiders have bought a total of 3,083 shares of company stock worth $3,538,892 in the last three months.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

