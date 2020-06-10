Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 1,230 ($15.65) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price target (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.09)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,160 ($27.49) to GBX 1,710 ($21.76) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740 ($22.15).
Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,146 ($14.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390.20 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($29.39). The stock has a market cap of $487.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,184.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,647.48.
In related news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,341.61). Also, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,317.83). Insiders have bought a total of 3,083 shares of company stock worth $3,538,892 in the last three months.
About Go-Ahead Group
The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.
