Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,845 shares of company stock worth $5,333,813. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,810,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Glu Mobile by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,546 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

