Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.65. 1,064,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,785,549. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.