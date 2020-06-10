Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 2,900,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after buying an additional 5,260,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,993,000 after buying an additional 277,324 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after buying an additional 1,577,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,864,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 717,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

NYSE GIL opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.