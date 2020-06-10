Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $184,750.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00.

NYSE G opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 73,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.