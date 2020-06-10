Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 6.4%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.41, approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 323,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

