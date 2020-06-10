Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 6.4%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.41, approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 323,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
