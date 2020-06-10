Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet cut Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

