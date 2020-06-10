Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet cut Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.
NYSE:GCO opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
