General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.93. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.