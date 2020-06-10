Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.