Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

GAP stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

