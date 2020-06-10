GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.14. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 5,283,619 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GME. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

The stock has a market cap of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

