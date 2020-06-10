GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $6.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

NYSE GME opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in GameStop by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

