Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,610 Shares of Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $55,413.50.
NYSE:GBL opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.
Gamco Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
