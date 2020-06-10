Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,610 Shares of Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $55,413.50.

NYSE:GBL opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Gamco Investors by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gamco Investors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gamco Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gamco Investors by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gamco Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 153,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

