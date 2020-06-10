Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Major Shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 5,659 Shares

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,659 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $54,665.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $39,040.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92.

Shares of GRTX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $242.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,582,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,095,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

