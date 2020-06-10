G4S (LON:GFS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

G4S (LON:GFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.40). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of G4S to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut G4S to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised G4S to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on G4S from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on G4S from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 142.50 ($1.81).

Shares of GFS stock opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.69. G4S has a 12-month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.91.

In related news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23), for a total value of £69,107.65 ($87,956.79).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

